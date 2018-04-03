Как выглядит самый большой подводный парк в мире 

Crazy Statue found at the Ocean Floor! 😲 What would you do if you found this? Yesss this is 👉"Your Next Bucketlist Item ✔".. Follow @the.bucketlist.lifestyle for more 👈👈 📷 @leandrorodrigodelima. #museoatlantico #underwatermuseum #climatechange #cactlanzarote #Lanzarote #sculpture #underwaterart #underwatersculpture #crossingtherubicon #artificialreef #sculpturestudio #conservation #saveouroceans #esculturas #artcanchangetheworld #artstagram
Deep in waters off the Spanish island of Lanzarote, accessible only to snorkelers, divers and sea life, the Museo Atlantico (Atlantic Museum), features more than 300 sculptures by international artist Jason deCaires Taylor.