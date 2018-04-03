Ещё
Как выглядит самый большой подводный парк в мире
Как выглядит самый большой подводный парк в мире 

В январе 2017 года на Канарских островах открылся музей «Атлантик». Казалось бы, ничего такого. Вот только музей этот не совсем обычный, он подводный и расположен на дне океана. Бухта Колорадос на острове Лансароте теперь любимое место многих аквалангистов, которые могут во время дайвинга наслаждаться искусством и потрясающим видом.
Джейсон Тейлор, известный скульптор, в течение года располагал свои скульптуры на морском дне, создав таким образом самый большой подводный парк в мире.
Джейсон Тейлор также позаботился о морской экосистеме: все скульптуры сделаны из плотного бетона, который не нарушает природный баланс в океане.
Всего парк насчитывает 300 скульптур, которые разделены на различные инсталляции с определенными философскими идеями.
«Круговорот людей» — самая грандиозная инсталляция. Она состоит из 200 скульптур, и все фигуры расположены по кругу. По словам автора, такое расположение скульптур символизирует зависимость зарождающейся в воде жизни от океана.
Есть и другие инсталляции: «Превратности», «Лодка Лампедузы», «Инерция». Все они привлекают огромное количество туристов, желающих посмотреть на подводный мир.
В последнее время на острове стали организовываться туры на лодках со стеклянным дном. Учитывая, что глубина, на которой расположены скульптуры, составляет 12-15 метров, туристы могут увидеть все это разнообразие и сверху.
